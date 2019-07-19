Man climbs down high-rise to escape fire

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — A man in Philadelphia decided to take measures into his own hands when a fire broke out in his high rise in West Philadelphia this week, and climbed down the side of the building to safety.

The escape was caught on camera as emergency crews watched.

The fire started Thursday on the building’s first floor. Smoke and fire traveled up a trash chute and spread throughout the 19 story building.

Residents were forced to evacuated for several hours.

Officials say four people and three officers were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The man who climbed down the building was able to make it safely to the ground.