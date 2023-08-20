(KTLA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 shook the Los Angeles area Sunday afternoon, just as Tropical Storm Hilary was drenching the region with torrential rain.

The quake struck at 2:45 p.m. and was centered two miles east-southeast of Ojai in Ventura County at a depth of one kilometer, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake could be felt sharply across a wide swath of the L.A. area, including Hollywood and Long Beach, and was followed by several aftershocks, including several reaching or exceeding a magnitude of 3.0.

Ojai Quake map. Aug. 20, 2023. (USGS)

There were no immediate reports of damage, however, the Los Angeles County Fire Department activated its “earthquake mode” which involves all 106 neighborhood fire stations conducting infrastructure surveys in their districts.

“This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and sea. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, Earthquake mode will be complete,” the Fire Department said in a statement. “This process typically takes less than one hour.”

There was no tsunami threat following the quake, the National Weather Service said.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Many are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude. According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.