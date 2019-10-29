1  of  71
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Achieve Whole Recovery Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Acad. Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 Catholic Charities Pueblo CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado Department of Corrections Colorado Springs Christian Schools Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Connect Charter School Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Davita Medical Group District 49 Edison 54JT Elbert Schools 200 Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Fort Carson Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Health Solutions Huerfano Re-1 J and J Hip-Hop Dance Company James Irwin Charter Schools La Junta Schools Lake George Charter School Las Animas Sch. Dist. Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Manzanola School Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Combined Court and Probation Pueblo Community College Pueblo County Government and Pueblo County Courthouse Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo RMSER Early Learning Centers Schriever Air Force Base St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo The McClelland School The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The University School Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1 Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo True Spirit Baptist Church CS United States Truck Driving School Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Victory Life Church Vista Grande Baptist Church Woodland Park Re-2

Los Angeles prosecutors reject Kevin Spacey sex battery case

National
Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Spacey

FILE – In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors have rejected a sexual battery case against Spacey because the accuser has died. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California in October 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have rejected a sexual battery case against Kevin Spacey because the accuser has died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday. The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The decision states that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation. The man also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.

An email sent to Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson was not immediately returned.

Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a criminal case against Spacey filed after accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there’s been no public update on that inquiry.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories