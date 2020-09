(ABC4) — High winds are wreaking havoc in northern Utah. Hurricane-force winds are creating major problems, overturning trucks and other high profile vehicles.

ABC4 Utah viewer Greg Newbold captured this video in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake City. Watch as a minivan has a very close call with a 40-foot blue spruce tree uprooted in the gale.

Trees are toppling all over Utah, including the Capitol Hill neighborhood.