LIVE: Police respond to active shooter at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee; sources say 6-7 people ‘down’

MILWAUKEE (FOX 6) — Milwaukee police are responding to an “active shooter” in the Miller Valley near 41st and State.

Sources told FOX6 “6-7 people are down, including the shooter..”

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Here’s a look at the alert employees received:

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society posted on social media they were placed under lockdown as a result of this incident. They asked that everyone avoid the area.

Fast facts on Miller Brewing in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed here every year in Milwaukee.

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors. At the end of 2019, Milwaukee Mayor To Barrett announced Molson Coors was moving hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee, in addition to the 1,400 existing Milwaukee jobs. While the company announced a net “hundreds” of jobs would be added, they did say some jobs would be moved or lost here in Milwaukee due to the corporate restructuring.

Molson Coors headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. The company employs about 17,750 workers internationally, according to Fortune.com.

This is a developing story.