Live: First F-35A fighter jets arrive at Vermont airport

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, photo, a U.S. F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at Chungju Air Base in Chungju, South Korea. (Kang Jong-min/Newsis via AP)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (MyChamplainValley.com) — The Vermont National Guard’s first two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets are scheduled to arrive at Burlington International Airport on Thursday.

The 158th Fighter Wing will be the first Air National Guard unit in the country to field a squadron of F-35As. The guard says 20 of the jets should be here by June 2020, replacing the F-16 jets that flew out of Burlington for more than 30 years.

Col. David Smith, commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, said Vermont National Guard pilots will fly the jets to BTV from Fort Worth, Texas.

“They can’t wait,” he said.

Others, however, are wary of the jets’ arrival. Opponents have pressed for local and state leaders to support their calls to cancel the basing. Last week, they gathered for protests outside U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office in Burlington.

Last year, the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski city councils all passed resolutions calling for the F-35 basing to be canceled. Those resolutions were mainly centered around noise concerns, although opponents are also afraid the jets will be capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Greg Knight addressed some of those concerns. He said the jets will not have nuclear capabilities and there are “currently no future plans” for the Vermont National Guard to have a nuclear mission.

