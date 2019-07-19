LEGO builds an astronaut in honor of the Apollo 11 anniversary

LEGO marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by putting together a life-size astronaut.

The Danish toymaker released time-lapsed footage of the LEGO model being built. The model stands at 6-foot, 3-inches and is featured wearing the same spacesuit that was worn during the moon mission.

More than 30 thousand LEGO bricks were used to build the homage to the July 16, 1969 famous Apollo 11 Mission launch.

The helmet on the model features a reflection of the famous moon landing scene.

The piece took nearly 300 hours to complete. It will be on displace at the National Air and Space Museum’s Apollo 50 Festival from July 18 to the 20 in Washington, D.C.