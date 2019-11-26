Lawmakers look to stop the sale of smartwatch users’ health data

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  105
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union AspenPointe Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Care & Share Cherokee Metropolitan District Children's Colorado Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro City of Fountain offices Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University ComCor Compassion International Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 Department of Corrections Headquarters in Colorado Springs District 49 Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Early Connections Learning Centers El Paso Co. Combined Courts El Paso County government offices Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ent Credit Union Envida Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church - Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Hope Montessori Chuckwagon Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Hot On Yoga Colorado Springs Integrity Bank & Trust IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools KinderCare Learning Centers Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Outlets at Castle Rock Outreach, Inc. Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista Community Health Centers Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Radiant Church Recovery Unlimited Redemption Hill Church Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Social Security Office, Canon City Sparkles & Lace Boutique State government offices in Colorado Springs State government offices in Denver and surrounding surburban counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Salon Profess. Acad. The Springs Church The Vanguard School Trace Church UCHealth UCHealth primary care and specialty clinics Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Waste Management in northern and eastern Colorado Springs Widefield 3 Word Mission Church Intl. YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region Yorkshire Veterinary Hospital

Lawmakers look to stop the sale of smartwatch users’ health data

National

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Many Americans have smartwatches, but members of Congress bet very few of them know the health records collected by the devices may be sold or traded.

A Louisiana senator is working on legislation to stop the sale of health data amidst outrage over a data-sharing deal that gave Google access to millions of Americans’ medical records.

“That should not happen,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, (R-Louisiana).

One in six American adults wear a smartwatch that monitors their heart rate, blood pressure, even the quality of their sleep. But they can’t track what happens next with that data.

“People are beginning to realize that our medical data, which we thought was ours, is now being shared with many. And we’re not quite sure where it’s being shared,” said Cassidy.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says employers can decide to hire or insure a person based on this information.

Right now, the law protects all interactions between patients and their doctors, but doesn’t protect health data recorded on personal devices.

“When we hit accept on that privacy agreement, I’m not sure that’s clear to anybody,” said Cassidy.

That’s why Cassidy– a doctor– introduced a bill with Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. The legislation would protect patients’ health data on their smartwatches and give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the power to enforce it.

“The introduction of technology to our health care system in the form of apps and wearable health devices has brought up a number of important questions regarding data collection and privacy,” Rosen said in a statement. “This commonsense, bipartisan legislation will extend existing health care privacy protections to personal health data collected by apps and wearables, preventing this data from being sold or used commercially without the consumer’s consent.”

This all comes after Google reached a deal with one of the country’s largest nonprofit health systems, Ascension, and announced plans to purchase the health tracking company, Fitbit.

Some health data experts worry the agreements could violate current health privacy laws, while others say they’re perfectly legal.

Google maintains the deals would improve patient care, but Cassidy isn’t sold.

“It’s not just me. A lot of folks in health IT after the Ascension/Google deal came out said, ‘Yeah, it’s within the letter of the law, but we need to update,'” said Cassidy.

Those changes could come from congressional hearings Cassidy hopes to hold in the near future.

Another bipartisan bill in the Senate would direct Health and Human Services to create privacy rules for these tech companies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories