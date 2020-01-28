Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Christmas Eve, Michael Ryan woke up to an empty house.

He tells News 10 this last month has been hard after he claims his 13-year-old service dog, Dozzer, was stolen.

“I miss him. I want him home. It’s pretty rough,” Ryan said.

Seven years ago, Michael received what he says is his biggest blessing; his friend for life, Dozzer.

“He’s been such a blessing. He’s not just a dog that you feed. He’s been my companion, my friend; he’s everything,” Ryan explained.

Michael does not shy away from his past experiences with drug abuse and subsequent relapses. He tells News 10 he is alive and clean today because of his beloved pet.

“To say he saved my life is the understatement of the year, because I don’t know what I would do or what I would have done without him these past seven years,” adds Ryan.

Michael says no matter what, Dozzer will always be a part of his life and he will never give up looking for his friend.

“My life has been difficult without him and I will never stop looking for him. He will not give up on me. I will not give up on him.”