KFC testing doughnut and fried chicken sandwich

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Doughnuts are now being served up at some KFC locations nationwide.

The fried chicken chain on Tuesday announced it was testing its new Chicken and Donuts sandwich for a limited time at more than three dozen stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

There are two variations of the menu items – one as a basket offering chicken tenders or original chicken with one or two doughnuts – as well as the sandwich with the doughnut buns.

According to Business Insider, the chicken sandwich is $6, or you can get is part of a combo meal for $8.

You can also buy doughnuts to add to any meal for $1.

In a statement, KFC said it was testing the new menu items to determine whether or not customers were craving chicken and doughnuts nationwide.