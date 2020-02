KFC launches fried chicken and doughnut sandwich nationwide

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two classics together—KFC’s famous Extra Crispy (TM) fried chicken paired with glazed-to-order donuts, served hot. Available nationwide beginning February 24, only for a limited time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIN) – KFC is offering a sweet alternative in the chicken sandwich war. The Colonel has cooked up a fried chicken and donut sandwich — a fried chicken fillet sandwiched between two glazed donuts.

The sandwich will appear at restaurants beginning Monday and will be available through March 16, or while supplies last, according to KFC.

KFC and donut fans can experience this sweet and savory meal in a variety of options starting at $5.49:

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy chicken tenders, paired with one donut. Also available as a big basket meal, which includes two donuts.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts.

KFC will open a pop-up shop called “The Colonel’s (Chicken &) Donuts Shop” for one day only in Los Angeles.