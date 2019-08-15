Decision due in expansion of bottled water in Newark

Elaine Younger, 11, and Tahvion Williams, 14, right, load water in their family’s van at the Newark Health Department in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Residents began picking up bottled water on Monday, days after elevated lead levels were found in homes where city-issued filters had been distributed months ago as part of an ongoing effort to combat contamination. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has heard arguments from both sides in an environmental group’s effort to force the city of Newark to give out bottled water to more residents who may be affected by high lead levels.

Newark is already giving out tens of thousands of bottles of water to residents served by one plant, after a few homes using city-provided filters were found to have elevated levels. The Natural Resources Defense Council alleges residents served by another water system also are at risk.

The city says measures already taken this year have reduced the risk for those residents. An expert testified the system is effectively containing corrosion.

The judge ordered the parties to return to court Friday for additional arguments, though she is not expected to rule then.