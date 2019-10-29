1  of  18
John Cena donates $500K to first responders battling California fires

National

by: CNN

(CNN) – John Cena is doing some method acting with his bank account.

The wrestler-turned-actor says he will donate half a million dollars to the people fighting the wildfires in California.

Cena plays a firefighter in an upcoming comedy film called “Playing With Fire.”

He is asking Paramount – which produced the film – to select a charity that aids first responders.

Multiple wildfires are raging in both Northern and Southern California.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has forced nearly 200,000 people from their homes.

Close to one million California residents have had their power service interrupted because of the fires.

