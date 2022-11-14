NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sudden death of Carlos Thomas, the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, while he was in custody in Louisiana is now under investigation.

Thomas was brought to the Natchitoches Parish’s detention center in mid-October by the U.S. Marshals Service to await trial for previous federal charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thomas, 45, complained of severe back pain on November 10. While being transported by ambulance to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Thomas became unresponsive. NRMC medical staff attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Thomas was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

White played with the Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany three days after his father’s death.

In an interview with ESPN, White said, “It was just like, ‘This one is for you.’ It was very hard to play … just a lot of emotions. But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That’s the relationship we had — just all about the ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around.”

On his Facebook, White paid tribute to his father on Friday, sharing several photos.

“Carlos Thomas Daddy you did it again, I’m selfish because I love you so much, I can’t even feel anything right now, I probably never will, all the stuff we did, all the talks, the hard times and the good times, I want [sic] ever forget, we had so much more to accomplish, you gave me the strength, the motivation to keep attacking, you believed I was the best & I strived off that, making my parents proud & enjoying life, we went from Rags to Riches but it don’t mean nun if I can’t enjoy it with you, I never imagine you not being here, This can’t be real nor can it be the life I deserve, my eyes are heavy, my heart is broken, I just want my daddy, my real life twin ! I promise I will finish the job, you know what it is, I love you with everything in me ! I Just ran outta time “

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office are now investigating Thomas’ death. As of Monday afternoon, the autopsy results were still pending.

White was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU.