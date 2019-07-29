Idaho animal shelter experiences brief “CATastrophe”

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho animal shelter experienced a bit of a “CATastrophe” this week, when the fire alarm was unexpectedly triggered.

Firefighters rushed on scene only to find themselves without a fire to fight. It took awhile for staff and first responders to figure out what was going on.

All clues led them to a black and white stray kitty, who was just a little too close to the lever, while sitting on a rolling cart.

The cat had arrived at the shelter earlier that same day.

The shelter posted about the ordeal online, with a message saying the kitten probably just wanted a firefighter to take her home.

The facility is now requesting donations or forever homes for all its furry friends.

