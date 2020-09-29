How to watch tonight’s first presidential debate

CLEVELAND — For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.
The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:
- The Trump and Biden records
- The Supreme Court
- Coronavirus
- The Economy
- Race and violence in U.S. cities
- Integrity of the election
The commercial-free debate will be will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. Mountain Time and is expected to last 90 minutes. Watch the debate live on FOX21 News on your television, or stream it live at NewsNationNow.com.