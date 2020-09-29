How to watch tonight’s first presidential debate

Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLEVELAND — For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The Economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

Integrity of the election

The commercial-free debate will be will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. Mountain Time and is expected to last 90 minutes. Watch the debate live on FOX21 News on your television, or stream it live at NewsNationNow.com.