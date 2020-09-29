How to watch tonight’s first presidential debate

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLEVELAND — For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

  • The Trump and Biden records
  • The Supreme Court
  • Coronavirus
  • The Economy
  • Race and violence in U.S. cities
  • Integrity of the election

The commercial-free debate will be will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. Mountain Time and is expected to last 90 minutes. Watch the debate live on FOX21 News on your television, or stream it live at NewsNationNow.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local