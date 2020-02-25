How do you pronounce it? Jif unveils “Gif” peanut butter

It’s a GIF for Jif.

The peanut butter brand has released a jar featuring the name spelled with a “g” instead of a “j.”

It’s a partnership with Giphy, the gif search engine.

The jar even defines “GIF” – animated, looping images.

It also asserts the word should be pronounced with a hard “g,” not a soft one.

When is it okay to call a GIF a “Jif”? Never. Help us put the lid on the infamous internet debate once and for all. #JIFvsGIF https://t.co/INoJNiquwq — Jif® Peanut Butter (@Jif) February 25, 2020

However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the gif, has said in the past that it should be pronounced with a soft “g.”

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

GIF stands for graphics interchange format.

The limited-edition jars were available for $10 on Amazon, but at last check, the product was sold out.