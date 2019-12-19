House votes to impeach President Trump

President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night.

Trump, accused of abusing his presidential power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation, is just the third American president to be impeached, leaving a lasting stain on his tenure at the White House.

Ahead of the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked the the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution in arguing that the Founders’ vision for a republic was threatened by Trump’s actions.

“Today we are here to defend democracy for the people,” she said to applause from Democrats in the House chamber.

Trump, tweeting from the White House, used all capital letters and exclamation points to register his outrage: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

The impeachment effort, unfolding over weeks and then a long final day of debate, has divided the lawmakers in Congress much the way Americans have different views of Trump’s unusual presidency and the articles of impeachment against him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.