COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper joined President Biden on Tuesday at the White House for the signing of nine bills honoring our veterans and compensating workers who were exposed to toxic radiation while serving our country.

Hickenlooper co-sponsored two of the bills, including the RECA Extension Act of 2022 which extends the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program by two years. This program compensates workers exposed to nuclear radiation during weapons testing conducted between 1945 and 1962. Colorado has one of the largest populations of impacted employees.

Hickenlooper also co-sponsored the United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act, which awards a Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Army Rangers Veterans of World War II.

The signing also included bipartisan measures to expand access to job training, telehealth, and mammograms for veterans, as well as strengthen oversight by the VA Office of Inspector General. Each of the nine bills passed unanimously through the U.S. Senate.

“Veterans and others who bravely served our country deserve high-quality health care and education. These bills help keep our promises to these heroes,” said Senator Hickenlooper.

Colorado is home to over 400,000 veterans and six active U.S. military bases, including the U.S. Air Force Academy.