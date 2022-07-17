(KRON) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Get your sweet tooth ready for all the sweet deals being offered by ice cream shops Sunday and throughout the week.

Baskin-Robbins – Receive $5 off $15 or more from July 17-23. This deal is available for in-store, online, and delivery orders. Use code: “BECOOLER” at checkout for online orders and scan your coupon in-store through the Baskin Robbins app.

Dairy Queen – On July 17, receive $1 off a chocolate-dipped cone when you order through the Dairy Queen app.

DoorDash – The delivery app is offering $5 off when you add a pint of ice cream from DashMart, grocery, and convenience stores. Use code “ICECREAM5” at checkout.

Salt & Straw – In-store customers can try the chain’s brand-new, edible Culinary Perfume as a free topping through Monday, July 18. If you order five pints of ice cream online, you get a surprise sixth pint for free, along with free shipping.

Cold Stone Creamery– Rewards members can redeem $4 off a purchase of $20 or more through July 21. The coupon is available through the Cold Stone app.

Insomnia Cookies– Receive a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase. Mention the sweet deal to an associate when you are checking out.

Whole Foods– Through July 19, shoppers can receive 25% off ice cream. Prime members who scan their Prime code at checkout can receive an additional 10% on top of the original discount.

National Ice Cream Day shouldn’t be confused with National Ice Cream Cone Day, which is September 22.