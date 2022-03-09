DENVER (KDVR) — Russian forces continue to violate Ukrainian sovereignty as they take the violent conflict into its 12th day, but despite this, aid sent by normal citizens from around the globe is still making it into the country.

Navigating charities seems to always be a bit of a “tip-toe process,” mostly due to the many swindlers and scammers who find it acceptable to prey on those both in need and those trying to respond to requests for help. There are however several charitable pipelines that carry credibility worthy of your donations.

Project Cure: Sending medical relief

As you can imagine, hospitals across the warzones in Ukraine are struggling to maintain full functionality, but a joint effort between Ukrainians of Colorado and Project Cure is aiming to ease the strains these medical centers are feeling.

According to a statement on their donation page, “hospitals in Ukraine are under immense strain that will likely continue for a long time regardless of how quickly the war can be ended. Doctors and numerous volunteers have been doing a heroic job but are in dire need of more trauma-related equipment and surgical tools.”

If you want to donate to their cargo shipments, which are destined for medical professionals who need them in Ukraine, then you can donate whatever you are able to on their donation page.

Booking Airbnbs for refugees in Ukraine

Another approach Coloradans are taking to give assistance to displaced Ukrainians still stuck within the invaded nation’s borders is quite creative and can easily be done from your couch here in Colorado.

From 9,000 miles away, Anu Erdenebileg has made three multi-night reservations with three different Airbnb hosts in Kyiv — with no intentions of staying there — as a way to give those hosts money.

If you want to rent out your Airbnb property to Ukrainians who need help, or if you want to take part in the social media campaign that Erdenebileg took part in, then visit Airbnb’s Ukraine page.

Dazbog’s ‘Freedom’ coffee

The two owners, Anatoly & Leonid Yuffa, fled Linengrad in 1979 to escape Soviet Union rule. Now, they are stepping up to do what they can for the people facing the same Russian-based oppression.

From now until March 13, Dazbog Coffee is donating 5% of all in-store beverage sales. $3 per bag of Dazbog’s Svoboda “Freedom” Blend sold either online or at participating stores.

Giving to the International Rescue Committee

The number of displaced children and families is exponentially growing as every hour passes in this burgeoning war, but the International Rescue Committee is currently on the ground in Poland doing what it can to provide medical care, emergency support and food.

According to Charity Navigator, an independent charity watchdog, donations to IRC are 100% secure and should be given with confidence due to their solid history. If you want to give to this group helping the more than 2 million refugees fleeing this crisis, then donate here.

Utilizing the Charity Navigator

As mentioned before, many who want to donate are understandably deterred from doing so as a result of scammers and other people taking advantage of a crisis-adjacent situation.

If you count yourself amongst this group, visit the Charity Navigator’s Ukrainian Page, where they have properly vetted charities they deem credible and worthy of your donation.

Don’t let hesitancy and inaction stand between you and helping Ukrainians who are facing the largest struggle they’ve faced in a long time. Research a charity and get involved.