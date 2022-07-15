PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s P-A-R-T-Y time.

Wordle, an online puzzle game that exploded in popularity late last year, will soon be available as a board game.

Pawtucket-based Hasbro has teamed up with New York Times Games to create a board-game version of the free online word game, which asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries, with no hints other than potential letter placements.

“Wordle: The Party Game” is similar to its online counterpart, except that players will compete to solve the word puzzle in the physical realm, rather than the internet.

So, how does it work?

In each round, one player is designated as the “Wordle Host,” This person is tasked with writing down the secret five-letter word.

Just like in the original game, the players must guess the word in six tries or less. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the least number of points at the end of the game wins.

The board game, according to Hasbro, can be played repeatedly with the included dry-erase boards and markers. It’s also designed so players can switch up the gameplay: classic, fast, timed or teams.

“Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it’s undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary,” Hasbro General Manager Adam Biehl said. “We’re beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways.”

The New York Times purchased the game from its creator Josh Wardle earlier this year.

“Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special,” said Jonathan Knight, head of games for The New York Times. “With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play.”

The new Wordle party game will become available for purchase in October, but fans can preorder now.