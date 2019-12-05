Guardsman raises money to fly cat home from Afghanistan

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A National Guardsman who made friends with a stray cat in Afghanistan raisedenough money to bring the feline home to Delaware.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Wednesday that Dan Brissey had hoped to raise $3,000 to cover the costs of bringing the cat to the U.S. Heraised $8,000 in two days.

Brissey, 50, is stationed in Kabul, where he is serving his fourth overseas tour with the National Guard. He was working as an engineer at a construction site when he noticed the orange kitten, the only one of its litter to survive.

Brissey named the cat Sully and decided that he couldn’t leave her in Afghanistan. He plans to come home in January to Seaford.

The kitten is currently being cared for at Afghanistan’s only animal rescue facility. Extra money raised for Sully’s trip will help the clinic and fund transportation for other military pets.