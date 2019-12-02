Greta Thunberg’s North Dakota photo is at national library

This Oct. 8, 2019 photo provided by Shane Balkowitsch shows climate activist Greta Thunberg visiting the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in Fort Yates, N.D. Thunberg accepted the photographer’s request to pose for the photo using an old technique that involves wetting glass plates with various chemicals before making an exposure. The resulting photographs are being archived at the Library of Congress in Washington and the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm. (Shane Balkowitsch via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a Native American reservation in North Dakota has been archived at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Photographer Shane Balkowitsch preserved the image on a glass plate and titled it “Standing For Us All.” The method known as “wet plate collodion” involves wetting glass with various chemicals before inserting the plate into a camera and developing the photo.

Balkowitsch told the Bismarck Tribune that it’s his “most important work to date.”

The photo shows 16-year-old Thunberg looking into the distance during a visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. She shared it on Twitter when she left North America on Nov. 13.

Another image, a close-up Thunberg’s face, will be featured at the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm.

