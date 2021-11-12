Golden Corral celebrates 21 years raising over $17 million for disabled vets

RALEIGH, N.C. – For the past 21 years, Golden Corral has supported the U.S. military members who serve our country by fundraising for disabled through its annual Military Appreciation Night.



On Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veteran’s Day, the restaurant served complimentary “thank you” meals to all active duty U.S. military personnel and veterans for its annual Military Appreciation Night, partnering with DAV in the weeks prior for the event.



A total of $17 million was raised for DAV, a nonprofit charity that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families. The organization has helped over 1 million veterans during its existence.



“We are honored to once again show our appreciation for the brave men and women who serve our country,” said Golden Corral President and CEO Lance Trenary. “Serving those who have served our nation on our behalf during our annual Military Appreciation Night is something our restaurant teams look forward to every year.”

To learn more about Golden Corral, click here.