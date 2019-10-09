Goat breaks into Ohio home

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured a very unusual home invasion in Ashland County last week.

In the video, you can hear the sliding glass door shatter and see the family dog run over to investigate before a large goat makes its on screen debut.

Deputies responded after getting a call from the homeowner. They found the goat sleeping on the bathroom floor.

Eventually, the Humane Society was called in to help deputies remove the animal. Turns out the goat had been missing from his home for several days.