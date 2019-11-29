German Shepherd who will look like a puppy forever is an Instagram hit

Meet Ranger.

The loving, energetic and — according to his owners — “very talkative” German Shepherd who will look like a puppy for life.

No, really.

The 2 1/2-year-old dog “never ended up growing,” when sisters Shelby and Darcy Mayo brought him home as a puppy. The two, who run the dog’s Instagram account, told CNN Ranger has a form of dwarfism.

On his Instagram account, Ranger’s 91,500 followers are treated to pictures of him frolicking with his dog friends, cuddling with his humans and playing with toys nearly his size.

He weighs about 15 pounds, the sisters said. An adult male German Shepherd can weigh as much as 90 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Ranger’s condition may have given us — and his loyal followers — hundreds of adorable pictures, but it has come with a long list of complications for the young dog.

For months, his family visited vet after vet helping clear Ranger of parasitic infections, thyroid issues and other ailments, the sisters said. It’s also likely he’ll have a shorter life span, they said. German Shepherds have an average life expectancy of seven to 10 years, according to the AKC.

Initially, they thought the infections caused his stunted growth, Darcy said.