4th person dies after gunfire at North Carolina block party

Police tape is seen near the scene of a shooting early Monday, June 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, that resulted in two deaths and several more people wounded or injured. Police say a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city has left two people dead and multiple others wounded, while several others were hit by vehicles at the scene. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars, police said Wednesday.

Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died Tuesday while hospitalized after being shot early Monday at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police also clarified Wednesday that one of the four victims killed at the scene died after being hit by a car. Police had previously said she died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Six others were wounded by gunfire and at least four more were hit by vehicles apparently fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police say about 400 people were gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, prompting the arrival of police and medical first responders.

Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a Wednesday news conference that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said investigators haven’t determined a motive but the shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.

Witnesses said cars had been doing tricks in the street before the hit-and-run and people in the crowd began firing guns.

Smith also said Wednesday that a female victim, identified in a news release as 29-year-old Kelly Miller, died after being run over by a car and wasn’t shot. In emails and news releases Monday, police said that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police also also previously said that none of the victims hit by vehicles had life-threatening injuries.

Police have said the victim of the initial accident that authorities responded to survived and was treated at a hospital. Smith declined to release that victim’s name Wednesday.

___

This story has been updated with police clarifying that one of the victims died after being hit by a car and was not shot.