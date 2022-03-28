FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will conduct air assault operations Wednesday, March 30 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Carson training area.

During the training exercise, soldiers will be taken by helicopter to a training area during simulated air defense. The exercise will train soldiers and leaders on air insertion, artillery, intelligence collection, and maneuvers during large-scale combat.

“Synchronization and precision are key for air assault operations,” said Maj. Jason Elmore,

public affairs officer, 2nd SBCT. “So many commands must work together to make complex operations like this successful. The cohesion of our team will truly be on display.”

The air assault maneuvers are a part of Operation Steel Eagle, a training exercise taking place from March 28-31.