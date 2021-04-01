Forrest Fenn treasure hunter sentenced for digging in Yellowstone cemetery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A judge in Wyoming has sentenced a man to six months in prison for digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in pursuit of hidden treasure.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl also ordered 52-year-old Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday to serve six months of home detention and two years of probation, and to pay $31,566 in restitution.

Craythorn dug in the Fort Yellowstone cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020. Rangers discovered 17 sites of illegal excavation, including damage to a historic grave.

Craythorn was seeking a treasure chest containing coins, gold, and other valuables that Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn stashed in the Rocky Mountains over a decade ago.

Another man found the treasure in an undisclosed location in Wyoming in June.

Fenn, who died in September, had posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.” At least four people died pursuing the treasure.

