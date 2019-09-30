Florida pit bull dies protecting kids from venomous snake

A Florida family is mourning the loss of their puppy, Zeus, who died protecting two of their four kids from a venomous snake.

According to mom Gina Richardson, her 10-year-old son was playing in the backyard when the 9-month-old pit bull jumped toward him and attacked a coral snake, doing his best to keep it away from the boy. When his 11-year-old brother walked into the backyard, Zeus laid down on the snake to smother it and prevent it from harming the boys.

The snake bit Zeus four times before the dog bit its head off.

The family rushed Zeus to a nearby animal hospital, where staff immediately gave him anti-venom medication, but Zeus died the next day.

Richardson said she feels “forever grateful” to Zeus, and considers him a hero. She said if he had not been there, she may have lost one of her kids.