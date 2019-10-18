First 80’s music video to hit 1 billion YouTube views

Famed hard rock band Guns N’ Roses is still setting records.

The music video of the band’s iconic song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” hit one billion views on YouTube, 30 years after it was filmed.

It’s the first song from the 80’s to reach one billion views and counting on YouTube. The band’s video for its song “November Rain” is the first and only music video from the 90’s to reach one billion views in 2018.

The 1980’s throwback videos following behind Guns N’ Roses hit are A-Ha’s “Take on Me”, Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take”.