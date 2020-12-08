Filmmaker from Colorado captures aurora borealis in unique way

DENVER (KDVR) — A filmmaker from Colorado is debuting a brand new documentary about the Northern Lights on Tuesday morning.

By producing this film, Nate Luebbe says he and his crew actually became the first team ever to capture cinema-quality footage of the lights from that high up.

“It was breathtaking!” Luebbe said.

Luebbe grew up in Evergreen and went to college at CU Boulder.

His new documentary, “Light Side Up,” takes an unprecedented look at one of nature’s most magical phenomenons.

In order to produce the film, Luebbe and his team sent a Sony camera designed for low-light situations on a high-altitude balloon 122,600 feet into the sky.

“You spend a year planning something like this and you have this mental image of what you want it to look like and I honestly wasn’t prepared for how cool it is,” Luebbe said.

The crew shot the film in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The documentary debuted on YouTube Tuesday. You can watch it by clicking here.