TELLER COUNTY, Colo. - Colorado Springs Utilities is using new technology to reduce the number of dead, dying or diseased trees on the north slope of Pikes Peak. Crews can now access steep forested areas they otherwise couldn’t treat for wildfire mitigation.

Miller Timber Service, based out of Oregon, is working with local foresters to thin out a 35-acre part of the forest above North Catamount Reservoir. The project is also will create a fire break in the event of a wildfire and serve as a secondary containment feature for future prescribed burns.

Miller Timber Service is helping change the game for wildfire mitigation efforts in Colorado with their harvester machines. The 8-wheeled machines are linked to computer technology that maneuvers through densely forest areas, clinging to steep terrain and laying cut trees in rows for easier pick-up.