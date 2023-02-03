(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming.

FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s home in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. During the court-authorized operation, investigators located multiple explosive devices inside the home. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.

FBI Little Rock is asking Coloradans to keep an eye out for this fugitive. He is described as 5’11” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: FBI Little Rock Courtesy: FBI Little Rock

Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.

Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, FBI says do not approach him, but immediately contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.