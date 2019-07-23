Facebook set to face hefty fine by the Federal Trade Commission

The votes are in: the Federal Trade Commission will fine Facebook five billion dollars over the company’s handling of data.

The fine stems from a probe that investigated Facebook’s handling of user privacy information and whether they obtained and used users’ information without permission.

This move marks the largest civil and privacy fine ever implemented by the FTC, however many critics are calling out the fine as a simple slap on the wrist, especially considering the social media network brought in a total of 56 billion dollars in revenue in 2018.

The Department of Justice will still need to approve the penalty before it is handed down.