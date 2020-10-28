Facebook post offering Chick-fil-A gift basket is a hoax

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Free Chick-fil-A gift basket? It’s a hoax!

Chick-fil-A is currently working to remove a Facebook post advertising a gift basket to celebrate the company’s 61st anniversary, according to spokesperson Tiffany Simmons.

A post circulating on Facebook stated the company is “giving EVERYONE who shares & then comments by 7 pm SUNDAY one of these gift baskets.”

The post claims the gift basket contains a $35 gift card, “plus surprises that will make your heart flutter.”

The Federal Trade Commission found that consumers lost nearly $117 million to scams on social media in the first six months of this year.