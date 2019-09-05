Facebook launches online dating feature

Facebook is entering the online dating world.

Starting Thursday, you can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a Dating profile (separate from your main profile) if you’re 18 years or older and have downloaded the most recent version of Facebook.

Facebook Dating gives users the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating profile, as well as the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends.

Facebook said all of your Dating activity will stay in Facebook Dating. It won’t be shared to the rest of Facebook.

You will be suggested to others who have also opted in. People are suggested based on your preferences, interests and other things you do on Facebook.

If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button to let them know.

If you aren’t interested, you can pass on them.

Facebook Dating allows you to match with friends of friends, as well as people not in your friend circle. Facebook Dating won’t match you with friends unless you choose to use Secret Crush and you both add each other to your list.

If you choose to use Secret Crush, you can select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you’re interested in. If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them.

If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match! If your crush isn’t on Dating, doesn’t create a Secret Crush list, or doesn’t put you on their list, then no one will know that you’ve entered their name.

Facebook says the feature has built-in safety protections, including the ability to report and block anyone, and prohibiting people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages.