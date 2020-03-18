Live Now
Facebook bug sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

National

by: Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — Tuesday night, the Facebook VP of Integrity took to Twitter, where many media outlets, both local and national, were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media company.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system, and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.

We reached out to Facebook to initially alert them of the bug, and they told us they are working quickly to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

