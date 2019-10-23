E.T. star arrested for DUII in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The actor best known for playing Elliot in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested for DUII in Tualatin Monday night.

Tualatin Police said Henry Thomas, 48, was found in a stationary car on Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers did a field sobriety test and then took Thomas into custody. He is in the Washingon County Jail for a misdemeanor DUII charge.

Thomas has 67 credits to his name in the IMDB database. Among them are roles in “Gangs of New York,” “Legends of the Fall,” and more recently roles on the TV series “Sons of Liberty,” Betrayal,” “The Mentalist” and “CSI.”