INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died.

According to Dutch officials, the man died on Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital with his family and colleagues at his side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema.

The soldier was shot early Saturday morning outside of a Hampton Inn. Two other soldiers from the Netherlands were also shot in the same incident.

The three servicemen were off-duty at the time. Dutch officials say they are members of the Korps Commandotroepen (Commando Corps).

The other two soldiers are conscious and able to speak, however, the Dutch Ministry of Defense says their conditions are “unchanged.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting likely stemmed from an altercation outside of the hotel.

The servicemen were visiting Indianapolis on their day off from training in southern Indiana. The Indiana National Guard said the Dutch special forces were training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center near Butlerville, Indiana. That facility is used for training by the U.S. Department of Defense as well as NATO allies.