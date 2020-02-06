Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

Washington (AP) — The government has filed hate crime charges against a man who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

A multicount federal indictment against suspected gunman Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, was expected to be announced later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso, according to this person, who had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment before the public announcement and spoke to on condition of anonymity.