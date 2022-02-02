Dolly Parton, Duran Duran among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Seven out of 17 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time. Those include Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The full list of nominees are:

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

The Rock Hall will also offer fans the opportunity to participate in the selection process.

Through April 29, fans can vote every day on the Rock Hall’s website or at the museum. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May. The ceremony will take place this fall. Details will be announced later this year.