(The Hill) – Visitors to Disneyland will soon have the ability to purchase beer, wine, and specialty cocktails from several mainstay restaurants as the park continues to evolve and provide new services.

On Wednesday, Disney announced new menu changes were coming to the popular River Belle Terrace, Carnation Café, and Café Orleans, which included the fresh arrival of alcoholic beverages.

Prior to 2019, Disneyland was considered a “dry” park, with no alcohol on the premises, save for the exclusive Club 33 restaurant. Park visitors looking to unwind with an adult beverage were forced to head over to Disney California Adventure Park or Downtown Disney to satisfy those cravings.

When Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opened in May 2019, a massive and expansive endeavor that signaled a turning of the tide for Disneyland, it included the park’s first bar: Oga’s Cantina.

The speakeasy-style bar is located within Galaxy’s Edge and is partially inspired by the famous Mos Eisley Cantina from the original “Star Wars” film.

Oga’s typically operates with a virtual queue and spots can fill up fast, even several years after it officially opened its doors.

One thing is clear: there is a growing demand for alcohol at Disneyland.

The alcohol offerings at the three restaurants are part of a broader menu revamp that will officially launch on Sept. 12.

It’s unclear what other changes are coming to the restaurants or if the park has plans to sell beer or wine at any other restaurants in the original park.