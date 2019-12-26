Disney unveils new baby Yoda toy, available March 2020

(CNN) — You’ve probably seen your fair share of Baby Yoda memes, now there is a toy to go along with the character growing in popularity.

The Disney Store has unveiled a Baby Yoda stuffed toy.

It’s based on the creature known as The Child on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a new series streaming on Disney+.

Disney is now taking preorders on the toy.

It won’t be available until March 9th.

Hasbro says its own line of Baby Yoda toys will be available sometime in 2020.

The people behind The Mandalorian say they waited to release Baby Yoda toys to avoid spoiling the character’s reveal.