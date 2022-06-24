(WFLA) — The Walt Disney Company will reportedly cover travel expenses to provide abortions to employees living in states that do not legally allow them. Multiple companies have announced similar plans to their workers following the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

A letter was circulated online showing an internal memo sent to Disney employees which confirmed that health care coverage would include providing care to employees “who may be unable to access care in one location” and ensuring that they have “affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location.”

The internal letter was signed by the Walt Disney Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Richardson and Vice President of Enterprise Benefits and Well-Being Pascale Thomas.

Nexstar’s WFLA.com reached out the Walt Disney Company to confirm the authenticity of both the letter and its message.

While the company did not confirm the letter’s authenticity, it did say that they “recognize the impact of the ruling” in the Supreme Court, and that Disney remains “committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live.”

The information from a Disney spokesperson, provided on background, also said “this travel benefit covers family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions). The Washington Post reports Netflix and Comcast plan to offer similar benefits.

The letter circulated online also listed healthcare needs such as “cancer treatments, transplants,” and “rare disease treatment” in addition to the family planning needs mentioned by the company’s spokesperson.

The Disney response did not explicitly mention or use the word abortion, though in referencing the “impact of the ruling,” it may be considered included, as it relates to family planning needs listed by the company.

Other companies that have said they’ll provide for travel to receive similar health care needs, including abortions, count Amazon, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft, among others.