Disney offering cheaper tickets for afternoon visits

ORLANDO, FL — Disney World is now offering ‘Mid-Day Magic’ tickets for afternoon and evening guests.

Evidently, the Most Magical Place On Earth can wait — Walt Disney World is offering a ticket package for park goers who are willing to wait until the afternoon to start their visit.

The tickets can be used at one of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot), per day and are only valid afternoon.

Guests can purchase a two-day pass for $81 per day ($162 total), a three-day pass for $78 per day ($234), or a four-day pass for $74 per day ($296). For comparison, Disney’s regular ticket price per day is $109.

Unfortunately, if you were looking to go for one day, there isn’t a one-day ticket option available for this offer.

These tickets were designed with flexibility in mind, but the 2-, 3- and 4-Day Mid-Day Magic Tickets are only available for use on or before Dec. 15, 2019.

