Designer proposes new nap desk for breaks at work

Have you ever wanted to take a nap during work? The thought occurred to at least one designer, who came up with a special office desk, to help make it happen.

Studio NL says it has the perfect solution for when you hit that afternoon wall and need a quick break.

They call their desk “multipurpose furniture”, and say it serves as a desk for your normal office hours, but you can also slide the top back and fold out a mattress at the bottom.

Once that’s set, you’re free to lie down and even watch television on a tucked away screen.

But don’t get out your credit card just yet, the desk is just a prototype for now.