Denver attorney appointed to represent El Paso shooting suspect

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Basco, whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso. Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a the Walmart. Reckard and Basco were married 22 years. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DENVER (AP) — A well-known Denver attorney will defend the man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last month.

David Lane confirmed to KDVR Tuesday that he has been appointed by the federal court in El Paso to represent 21 year-old Patrick Crusius.

“The court asked me to protect Mr. Crusius’ rights under the Constitution of the United States of America, and I believe everyone is entitled to that, and I’m happy to do that,” Lane said.

Lane has represented clients in a number of high profile cases including a Denver woman falsely arrested while naked, tased while restrained and an inmate in an excessive force case.

According to the Associated Press, Crusius told detectives he was targeting Mexicans.

Authorities believe that shortly before the attack, Crusius posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of Hispanics into the U.S. The document parrots some of President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric about immigration, but the writer said his views predate Trump’s rise and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was “fake news.”