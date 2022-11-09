WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With pivotal races still undecided the day after Election Day as officials predicted, it remains unknown which party will control Congress.

While Republicans could win a slim majority in the House of Representatives, there’s a good chance Democrats could maintain control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are hopeful they will retain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

“Democrats had a strong night and we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Biden said.

Because John Fetterman flipped the Pennsylvania Senate seat, Democrats have a chance of maintaining their Senate majority.

“I never expected we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do,” Fetterman (D-PA) said.

Depending on the results in Arizona and Nevada, Senate control could again come down to a runoff election in Georgia.

“We know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election that we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said.

But because neither candidate got 50% of the votes, they will face off again on Dec. 6.

Warnock’s opponent Hershel Walker said, “I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the wins they did get.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said “it is clear that we are gonna take the House back.”

But the red wave that republicans predicted did not materialize as winning control of the Senate remains an uphill battle.

Additionally, if Republicans win control of the House, it will only be by a handful of seats.

“The problem I think is we didn’t embrace some of the cultural warrior winning style that we saw in Ron DeSantis,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said.

Officials in Nevada said it’s possible we won’t know the results of that senate race for days. Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to give an update late Wednesday night.